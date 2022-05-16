2,892 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $122.36 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.