11,444 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 234,503 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

