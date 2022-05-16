WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,882 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $123.09 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

