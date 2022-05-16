WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $516,000 Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $558.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

