WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $514,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

