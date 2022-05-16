Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.00 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

