WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 25,026 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pinterest by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

