WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarivate by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clarivate by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

