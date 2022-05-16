WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 21,361 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 76.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.