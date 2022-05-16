5,647 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

