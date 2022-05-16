WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $530,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,050. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

