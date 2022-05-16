WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,309 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

