WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $164,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $90.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.