HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $304.97 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

