EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of EQT worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

EQT opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

