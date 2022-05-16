Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 68,660 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HI stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

