Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,639. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.