Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $795,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

