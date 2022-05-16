Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,102 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.