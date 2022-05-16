Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

