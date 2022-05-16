California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CACI International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CACI International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $256.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $276.47.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.