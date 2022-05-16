California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of KBR worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in KBR by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KBR by 49.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

