California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,931 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.