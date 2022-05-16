Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.73 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $265.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average is $300.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

