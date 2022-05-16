California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 59.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $132.51. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

