California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

