Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

