Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.62 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

