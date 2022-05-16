Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.62 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.