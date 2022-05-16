8,533 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

