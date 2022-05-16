Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $116.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

