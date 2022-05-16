California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,525 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $227,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

