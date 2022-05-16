Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 51.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 111.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

