AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $65.97 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

