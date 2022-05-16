Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

