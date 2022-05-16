Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 22,881 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,675 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

