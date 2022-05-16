Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.