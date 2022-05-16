Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.