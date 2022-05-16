WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $794.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,054.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,154.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

