WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $538,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $794.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,054.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,154.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

