Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Diodes were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.47 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

