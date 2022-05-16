WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 364,158 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,158 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

