WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of DMC Global worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DMC Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 167,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOOM opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

