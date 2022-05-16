WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 59.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $62.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

