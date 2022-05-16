WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $559,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.