WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $559,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
