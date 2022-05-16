6,775 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

CPA stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

