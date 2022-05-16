WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $155.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.89.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.