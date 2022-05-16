Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

