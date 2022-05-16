Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $71,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

ED opened at $95.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

