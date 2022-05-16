California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 24,505 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Vertiv worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

