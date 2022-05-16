WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 87 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lindsay by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

